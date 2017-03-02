McDonald’s to Offer Delivery and Mobile Order

McDonald’s is about to make a lot of Americans very happy. On Wednesday, the fast food chain announced its plans to launch a mobile app with an order and pay option, and expand its delivery services, BuzzFeed reports.

Related: After More Than 30 Years in Southeast, an Iconic McDonald’s Closes

“No other food company in the world has this reach and ability to be this convenient to so many customers through delivery. Because of our extraordinary footprint, McDonald’s is uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery,” the Golden Arches said in a statement.

Related: Creator of McDonald’s Flagship Sandwich, the Big Mac, Dies

BuzzFeed notes that in the chain’s five biggest markets — the U.S., France, the UK, Germany and Canada — nearly 75 percent of the population lives within three miles of a McDonald’s.

McDonald's growth plan: More digital

More delivery

More Experience of the Future

New 3-year cash return targets

New financial targets. $MCD — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) March 1, 2017

McDonald’s is finally getting mobile ordering and delivery https://t.co/XyNiULeYKY pic.twitter.com/VMXqoQu0VH — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) March 1, 2017

The fast food chain already delivers in some countries, such as China, South Korea, and Singapore.

First all-day breakfast and now delivery? Your hangovers just got a lot more bearable.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter