Two Dave Chappelle comedy specials are coming to Netflix this month, the streaming service announced Thursday.

In November, Netflix ordered three standup specials from the comedian. The first two are set to premiere on Tuesday, March 21.

The Netflix teaser promises “Two specials. One event.”

Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter