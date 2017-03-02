Rachel Dolezal Legally Changes Name to West African Moniker

Rachel Dolezal — the former NAACP leader of Spokane, Washington, who resigned after being criticized for pretending to be black — has legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.
Court documents reveal a judge granted her request to change her name in October 2016, AP reports.
The new name has West African origins. In Igbo, the language of an indigenous people of southern Nigeria, “Nkechi” means “gift of God” and “Diallo” means “bold,” The Root notes.
She says she is “Caucasian biologically” but identifies as black.
Things have only gone downhill for the former Dolezal since the 2015 controversy, when she stepped down as NAACP leader and lost her job as a professor at Eastern Washington University.
Related: Former NAACP Leader Rachel Dolezal Struggling to Find Work
Her memoir “In Full Color” is coming out later this month.
Of course, social media dragged her:
Follow @WPGC on Twitter