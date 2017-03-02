Rachel Dolezal Legally Changes Name to West African Moniker

Rachel Dolezal — the former NAACP leader of Spokane, Washington, who resigned after being criticized for pretending to be black — has legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Court documents reveal a judge granted her request to change her name in October 2016, AP reports.

Ex-NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal changes her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo. https://t.co/N7JC7ruO5j — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2017

The new name has West African origins. In Igbo, the language of an indigenous people of southern Nigeria, “Nkechi” means “gift of God” and “Diallo” means “bold,” The Root notes.

She says she is “Caucasian biologically” but identifies as black.

Things have only gone downhill for the former Dolezal since the 2015 controversy, when she stepped down as NAACP leader and lost her job as a professor at Eastern Washington University.

Her memoir “In Full Color” is coming out later this month.

Of course, social media dragged her:

Ok so Rachel Dolezal has legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo… pic.twitter.com/vh76hPQlII — Richting Hel (@theashrb) March 1, 2017

In honor of Rachel Dolezal's new name, I'm changing my name to Ima White Dontshoot. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) March 2, 2017

On behalf of Nigerians everywhere, we refuse to acknowledge Rachel Dolezal and this new name she's tryna go by. WE DO NOT CLAIM HER. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 1, 2017

So Rachel Dolezal is trolling me by adopting an Igbo name. She has no right to call herself Nkechi. As an Igbo man, I'm offended & repulsed. — Chidike Okeem (@VOICEOFCHID) March 1, 2017

Can we start calling her "The Con Artist Formerly Known As Rachel Dolezal"? Looooool — Zoé Samudzi (@ztsamudzi) March 1, 2017

Igbo people to Rachel Dolezal pic.twitter.com/9XJ2wFXOZx — Atane Ofiaja (@atane) March 1, 2017

you can't get your black card revoked if you never had a black card. #RachelDolezal pic.twitter.com/tkwLSUT6nX — Dr. A. Belk, Jr. (@abjrphd) February 25, 2017

