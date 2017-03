Just a week after Remy Ma dropped her savage diss track, “shETHER,” the Bronx MC has more bars aimed at Nicki Minaj.

Related: Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track ‘Shether’ (Listen)

On Thursday night, Funkmaster Flex premiered “Another One.”

Something showed up in my inbox!!! Part2 !!!! @remyma vs @nickiminaj !!!! 8:30 !!!!!!!! A post shared by FunkFlex (@funkflex) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Listen to the (very explicit) track from Remy below.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter