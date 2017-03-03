Black D.C. Grads Likelier to Be Unemployed Now Than Before Recession

Despite an economy on the rise and an overall drop in unemployment, a study conducted by the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute finds that the unemployment rate has risen for black D.C. residents, while it has dropped for whites.

As a result, the black-white unemployment gap in the District continues to widen.

Black D.C. residents are the only racial group whose current unemployment rate is worse than it was in 2007, before the Great Recession, according to DCFPI analysis of data.

The unemployment rate among black college graduates was 5.7 percent in 2016 compared to 1.9 percent for non-black college graduates.

Read some of the main takeaways from the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute:

Black unemployment in DC is far higher than white or Hispanic unemployment

Black residents are four times as likely as Hispanic residents to be unemployed, and eight times as likely as white residents

The black-white unemployment gap is far higher now than in 2007, when black residents were five times more likely to be unemployed than white workers

The unemployment gap across races is often attributed to disparities in education, this study indicates there may be other factors.

Read the full report here.

