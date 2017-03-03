Kanye’s Daughter North West Dabbles in Music

By Hayden Wright

The offspring of music legends live a gilded existence with endless creative outlets. North West, the three-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, may not be a prodigy on the violin, but she might have a bright future in performance art. Kardashian captured her daughter savaging her expensive instrument and shared what she found with the world, via Snapchat.

Related: Kanye West Drops New 17-Minute Song ‘Bed Yeezy Season 5’

In Kim’s Snapchat story, North is recorded sitting on the ground, forcefully running her bow across the violin. The sound is screechy and unpleasant, but Kanye West didn’t become Kanye West by pleasing people all the time.

Watch North find her way to artistic greatness here: