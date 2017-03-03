Police Officer Catches Heat for Allowing Women To Twerk on Cop Car

Typically, police officers are encouraged to interact with the community, but one officer from New York finds himself in some hot water for being a bit too friendly for his chief’s taste, according to Complex.

The Rochester police officer is seen on video standing by as a group of women twerk on the hood of his car. The women had just been rejected entrance to a nearby nightclub.

Rochester police chief Michael Ciminelli wasn’t a big fan of the video.

“We, as leaders of the Department, hold the Rochester Police Department, its uniform and its symbols in the highest regard. We expect all our officers to do the same. Our professionalism, both on- and off-duty are a reflection of all police officers,” Ciminelli said.

Speaking to local news affiliate, 13WHAM , the man who recorded the video sang a different tune.

“The women asked the cops if they could dance by their car. The RPD officers were being respectful to the females who made a request,” witness Chris Barber revealed.

According to Barber, one of the officers told the women the dancing was cool but that he would turn his back while it went on.

It was later learned that the officers just thought the women wanted to take selfies by their cars and that by the time they started twerking, there was no time for the officers to react.

A local police union Representative has come out in defense of the officers.

“We’re constantly being told it’s important to interact with the public. It was appropriate how he reacted to the situation. His intention was to allow these girls to take a photo in front of the car. They decided to carry on and bring attention to themselves,” Ralph Gagliano said.

