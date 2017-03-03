Xscape Announces Reunion with All the Original Members

March 3, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Xscape, xscape reunion

Fans of ’90s R&B have a major reason to be pumped; Xscape is back together, eight years after they disbanded.

The group made up of Tamika and LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris say they’re reuniting with a new album and tour in the works!

The group appeared on Big Tigger’s (formerly of WPGC) show to officially announce the news.

Back wit this crew @kandi @bigtiggershow @therealtamikascott just missing @iamlatocha #Xscape #NewDay

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

While the reason for the split remains a mystery, group member Tameka Scott blamed a sex scandal between Kandi Burruss, producer Jermaine Dupri, and Dupri’s father,according to a report by Eurweb.

Burruss has denied the report.

People are quite happy about the development.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live