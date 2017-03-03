Xscape Announces Reunion with All the Original Members

Fans of ’90s R&B have a major reason to be pumped; Xscape is back together, eight years after they disbanded.

The group made up of Tamika and LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris say they’re reuniting with a new album and tour in the works!

The group appeared on Big Tigger’s (formerly of WPGC) show to officially announce the news.

Back wit this crew @kandi @bigtiggershow @therealtamikascott just missing @iamlatocha #Xscape #NewDay A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

While the reason for the split remains a mystery, group member Tameka Scott blamed a sex scandal between Kandi Burruss, producer Jermaine Dupri, and Dupri’s father,according to a report by Eurweb.

Burruss has denied the report.

People are quite happy about the development.

That's how we end black history month?! With Xscape getting back together ?!? pic.twitter.com/ke3iseFZHV — la bruja negra (@LaSailorGoon) February 28, 2017

All the old folks when they heard Xscape was getting back together pic.twitter.com/gx3jtAbGsK — KevFromWork👔💼👞 (@gotdamnkev) March 1, 2017

If the #Xscape Reunion is real. I need to go ahead and pull out my oversized baggy clothes & 90s vocabulary/words. Like "Steelo" & Bout-it" — STEVIE BOI (@StevieB0i) February 28, 2017

