Xscape Announces Reunion with All the Original Members

Fans of ’90s R&B have a major reason to be pumped; Xscape is back together, eight years after they disbanded.
The group made up of Tamika and LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris say they’re reuniting with a new album and tour in the works!
The group appeared on Big Tigger’s (formerly of WPGC) show to officially announce the news.
While the reason for the split remains a mystery, group member Tameka Scott blamed a sex scandal between Kandi Burruss, producer Jermaine Dupri, and Dupri’s father,according to a report by Eurweb.
Burruss has denied the report.
People are quite happy about the development.
