D.C. Leads Country in Searching for Sex Positions Online

D.C. residents Google sex positions at a rate of nearly four times the national average, according to a new AskMen study.

AskMen looked at Google AdWords data by state and crunched the numbers for a “predetermined list of sex positions.”

The study also found that, like many other states, “woman on top” was the District’s most searched sex position. The country as a whole looks up “doggy style” the most.

“I have no clue what’s going on in DC (which is obviously not a state but works as one for our purposes),” AskMen writer Ian Lang admits. “They have roughly 100,000 more residents than Wyoming, and the city’s population is ethnically, politically and economically diverse. Yet their 18.7 searches per 1,000 residents is nearly four times the national average.”

The District’s obsession with searching sex positions is a mystery. “Either it’s an aberration, or the jokes about crusty, conservative old people actually being freaks in the sheets holds water,” Lang writes.

