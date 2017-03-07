A First at Ballou High School: Every Senior Applies to College

March 7, 2017 11:10 AM
For the very first time, the entire senior class at Ballou Senior High School in Southeast D.C. has applied to college, ABC 7 reports.

“We have 189 seniors and, at this time, 100 percent of them have applied to schools, and we’re just waiting for acceptance letters to roll in, for students to pick their schools,” Ballou Principal Yetunde Reeves told ABC.

“It ranges from two-year to four-year schools,” she continued, explaining that in urban schools it’s rare for 100 percent of seniors to apply to college.

“We’re excited that Ballou High school is changing the trajectory for our young people,” she continued.

Mayor Muriel Bowser congratulated the Ballou senior class on Twitter.

