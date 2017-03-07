Ciara’s Maternity Photos Have The Internet Talking (Photos)

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are expecting a child very soon and like most couples, they did a pregnancy photo-shoot.
The R&B singer posted a series of photos featuring her, her baby bump, Baby Future, and Russell Wilson from a feature she did for Harper’s Bazaar.
Check out some of the beautiful photos from the shoot.
While there were several photos taken for the series, one in particular had the internet buzzing.
Ciara is seen holding Baby Future while Wilson clutches her baby bump from behind. They’re all naked and interestingly posed, to say the least.
As always, the internet was divided on the shoot. Ciara fans applauded the beauty of the photos, while fans of Ciara’s ex-husband, Future, expressed some concerns.
While the internet is fun and everything, all that really matters is the baby comes out healthy and with no complications.
