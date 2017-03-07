Ciara’s Maternity Photos Have The Internet Talking (Photos)

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are expecting a child very soon and like most couples, they did a pregnancy photo-shoot.

The R&B singer posted a series of photos featuring her, her baby bump, Baby Future, and Russell Wilson from a feature she did for Harper’s Bazaar.

Check out some of the beautiful photos from the shoot.

Mommy Got Y'all No Matter What! ☺️😘 pic.twitter.com/EyvyUfK0yF — Ciara (@CiaraPrivt) March 7, 2017

While there were several photos taken for the series, one in particular had the internet buzzing.

Ciara is seen holding Baby Future while Wilson clutches her baby bump from behind. They’re all naked and interestingly posed, to say the least.

As always, the internet was divided on the shoot. Ciara fans applauded the beauty of the photos, while fans of Ciara’s ex-husband, Future, expressed some concerns.

New Ciara and Russell picture on the TL. It's Arguing Time! — Kar Against Humanity (@karyewest) March 7, 2017

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:50am PST

No Ciara slander will be tolerated on my TL. — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) March 7, 2017

My dumb ass forgot Ciara was pregnant and spent way too much time counting the people in the photo. https://t.co/6DjOpwtqZs — The 1st KofKage (@KofieYeboah) March 7, 2017

future woke up with lean drooling out his mouth while russ is watching big bang theory reruns with ciara i assure u they both don't care — Ahmed/Marci Season (@big_business_) March 7, 2017

Whats wrong with you all? Talkin about Ciara disrespectful to Future? She not posed to be happy? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Evil Genius (@Groovy_Ky) March 7, 2017

Pretty sure Russ is eating Ciara's booty in that pic but he's showing his wedding ring cuz if you eat booty while being committed, it's art — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) March 7, 2017

@ciara @harpersbazaarus @DangeRussWilson this picture alone is gonna get us 5 fire Future albums so thanks for that — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 7, 2017

I see that rapper's Hive is out today. pic.twitter.com/gDHDYZY2uJ — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) March 7, 2017

This is so cute but I can feel the #futurehive gonna somehow make this about him 🤦🏽‍♀️🙄 https://t.co/pceJAgTnV0 — Remz 🖤 (@blaxkhearthrob_) March 7, 2017

While the internet is fun and everything, all that really matters is the baby comes out healthy and with no complications.

