Police: Burglary Suspect Hiding in Ceiling of Movie Theater

A burglary suspect ran to the movies on Tuesday and it wasn’t to see “Get Out,” he was hiding from police.

The man was suspected of multiple burglaries and ran away from officers when they tried to take him into custody.

When police arrived to AMC Theater 8 in Greenbelt, they found their suspect hiding in the ceiling.

The suspect climbed a scaffolding behind a movie screen and is now hiding in the ceiling. As he moves around tiles fall to the ground pic.twitter.com/711sFmfQQa — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

Prelim: we are on scene at greenbelt Plaza in the city at Greenbelt for a burglary suspect who is hiding in the ceiling of a movie theater — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

City of Greenbelt police negotiator climbed a ladder and is now negotiating with the suspect face to face pic.twitter.com/BZfgSe62jh — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

Photos of damage as parts of ceiling fall down. pic.twitter.com/vjtcPNWkOE — Jennifer Donelan (@jenpgpd) March 7, 2017

Police are in the process of negotiating with the suspect.

There are dozens of police inside the theater as well as the fire department.

This a developing story, and it will be updated.

