Police: Burglary Suspect Hiding in Ceiling of Movie Theater

March 7, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: prince george's county police

A burglary suspect ran to the movies on Tuesday and it wasn’t to see “Get Out,” he was hiding from police.

The man was suspected of multiple burglaries and ran away from officers when they tried to take him into custody.

When police arrived to AMC Theater 8 in Greenbelt, they found their suspect hiding in the ceiling.

Police are in the process of negotiating with the suspect.

There are dozens of police inside the theater as well as the fire department.

This a developing story, and it will be updated.

