Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Describes Dream Date with Malia Obama

By Amanda Wicks

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee may be one of the hottest rappers around thanks to the duo’s hit single “Black Beatles,” but that doesn’t mean he can get any girl he wants.

Related: Watch Rae Sremmurd Cut Loose on the Links in ‘Swang’

The rapper has his sights set on Malia Obama, and when TMZ caught up with him at LAX on Tuesday (March 7th), he pitched her a memorable date idea. “We’ll go on a dinner date 200 feet in the air on a suspended table,” he said. Of course, it wouldn’t just be any suspended table at any restaurant. “Five-star restaurant,” he added.

“After that, we’re going to do what we do on the beach.” But Lee’s not thinking about getting too forward too fast. “Then Imma take you home,” he said.

As for what Malia’s dad Barack Obama might think of the whole thing, Lee has a plan to win him over too. “Yeah, I’m gonna definitely meet Obama, you know, pay my respects to Obama,” he said. “Do it like a gentlemen.” That includes flowers.

Check out Lee’s cute elevator pitch below.