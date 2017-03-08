Michelle Obama Surprises D.C. Students for International Women’s Day

March 8, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: d.c. high schools, d.c. schools, michelle obama

Imagine sitting in your classroom and the former First Lady of the United States walks into the room to surprise you.

That’s what happened to a group of students at a D.C. school.

Michelle Obama paid the students a visit in honor of International Women’s Day, according to The Hill.

Mrs. Obama snapchatted the whole experience at Cardozo Education Campus, a combined middle school and high school.

“We’re celebrating International Women’s Day with a group of amazing women, and we’re going to talk about the importance of education in their lives and mine,” she said.

When she walked into the classroom, she was met by students in shock. She spent time taking photos and held a round-table discussion on education.

Check out her Snapchat at “MichelleObama” to see the full experience.

