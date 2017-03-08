WATCH: D.C. Man Gets Emotional While Auditioning on ‘The Voice’

A man born in Southeast D.C. burst into tears after his audition on “The Voice,” prompting judges Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine to hug and console him.

But these tears were tears of joys for 23-year-old Malik Davage.

The D.C. native impressed the judges with his rendition of Miguel’s “Sure Thing.”

“I’m just a young guy from Washington, D.C. trying to do what’s best for my daughter,” Davage revealed as he got emotional following his performance.

These two mean so much to me ❤️👨‍👧 #proudparents #teamdavage #nbcthevoice A post shared by Malik Davage (@malikdavage) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:34am PST

He was selected for Adam Levine’s team.

“I’m happy I took the risk because you’re clearly a good dude–I’m happy,” Levine told Davage.

.@MalikDavage’s performance of “Sure Thing” by @Miguel might be one of the smooooothest Blind Auditions ever. #VoiceBlinds — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 8, 2017

Davage grew up in the Hill East area of Southeast, according to NBC4

He should be a fan favorite across the DMV.

