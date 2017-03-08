WATCH: D.C. Man Gets Emotional While Auditioning on ‘The Voice’

March 8, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: The Voice

A man born in Southeast D.C. burst into tears after his audition on “The Voice,” prompting judges Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine to hug and console him.

But these tears were tears of joys for 23-year-old Malik Davage.

The D.C. native impressed the judges with his rendition of Miguel’s “Sure Thing.”

“I’m just a young guy from Washington, D.C. trying to do what’s best for my daughter,” Davage revealed as he got emotional following his performance.

These two mean so much to me ❤️👨‍👧 #proudparents #teamdavage #nbcthevoice

A post shared by Malik Davage (@malikdavage) on

He was selected for Adam Levine’s team.

“I’m happy I took the risk because you’re clearly a good dude–I’m happy,” Levine told Davage.

Davage grew up in the Hill East area of Southeast, according to NBC4

He should be a fan favorite across the DMV.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live