Ciara Involved in Car Accident in L.A.

March 10, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Ciara

Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was involved in a car accident in L.A., TMZ reports.

The R&B singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV in Los Angeles Friday when a Volvo SUV struck the front passenger side of her vehicle.

TMZ says Ciara was seen clutching her chest and shoulder while walking around and talking on the phone.

“She’s fine,” a source told PEOPLE.

PEOPLE also learned that the crash was “exchange information only,” according to police.

Police and fire responded to the scene.

