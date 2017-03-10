Ciara Involved in Car Accident in L.A.

Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was involved in a car accident in L.A., TMZ reports.
The R&B singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV in Los Angeles Friday when a Volvo SUV struck the front passenger side of her vehicle.
TMZ says Ciara was seen clutching her chest and shoulder while walking around and talking on the phone.
“She’s fine,” a source told PEOPLE.
PEOPLE also learned that the crash was “exchange information only,” according to police.
Police and fire responded to the scene.