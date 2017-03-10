Five Reasons Nicki Minaj Lost the Beef With Remy Ma

Remy Ma shook the rap game up a couple weeks ago when she dropped a brutal diss track targeting Nicki Minaj, who’s widely considered the most popular female rapper.

RELATED: Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track ‘Shether’(Listen)

People ranked “Shether,” among some of the best diss tracks of all time.

Minaj responded by dropping three songs: “Regret In Your Tears,” “Changed It” and “No Frauds.”

“No Frauds” is the track where Minaj is clearly firing back at Remy, even though Remy expressed some remorse about dropping “Shether.”

Now, I don’t want Minaj’s “Barbie Army” attacking me, but I’m here to tell you five reasons she has to hold the L in this beef.

She took waaayyy too long to respond: In the new internet age, people have quite a short attention span. Remy dropped “Shether” on February 25. Minaj has been getting dragged left and right on social media since. While it might not be fair, people almost automatically assign you an L when you take too long to respond. Minaj should just have asked her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill about that. I mean, Remy literally dropped “Another One,” meaning ANOTHER diss track to Minaj before she responded to the first one. Essentially, Minaj got caught lackin’. Lil Wayne and Drake should stay out of it:There’s something super cheesy about grabbing two of the best rappers in the game and featuring them on your diss track. I get it, they’re basically family, but did Remy have anyone else on her track? Nope. Regardless of Wayne and Drake’s impact on the track, people will knock Minaj for bringing her “big brothers” into the neighborhood fight. The bars weren’t cut-throat: Minaj had some decent bars on “No Frauds” but they weren’t nearly as disrespectful as Remy’s. Remy laid out private details about Minaj’s love life and botched plastic surgeries. The consensus on social media was that Minaj didn’t come hard enough. She was better of not responding after Remy’s second diss: When comparing to her first diss track, “Another One,”was trash. Minaj was back on top simply because of how weak Remy’s second diss was. Once Remy dropped the second diss, Minaj’s narrative that she was pressed for beef was proven right. All she had to do was start dropping hits then just drop her album and likely go platinum. If that happens, NO ONE is saying Remy won the beef Minaj took weeks to respond and now she’s trying to call the shots: Pffft. Na, that’s not how this works. After dropping “No Frauds” she posted an Instagram captioned, “I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.” Uhm, wait one second, let’s slow our roll here. You don’t get to take forever to respond to a brutal diss track and then demand a response to your track in 72 hours. Nope. Minaj played herself with that one.

Maybe I’m crazy, but I feel strongly about this. Do you agree? Let us know!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter