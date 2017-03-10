Nicki Minaj Drops Three New Songs, Responds to Remy Ma (Listen)

Nicki Minaj has dropped three brand new songs: “Regret In Your Tears,” “Changed It” and “No Frauds.”

Of the three, “No Frauds” is getting the most attention. The track features fellow Young Money rappers Drake and Lil’ Wayne and responds to Remy Ma’s diss tracks “Shether” and “Another One.”

This response comes after the beef seems to have cooled off. Remy said in a recent interview, “I’m just not particularly proud of it.”

Looks like for Minaj, it’s back on.

Related: Remy Ma Gives Update on Nicki Minaj Beef

You can stream all three songs via Tidal, Apple Music or Spotify now.

Listen to “Regret in Your Tears” below or on Spotify.

Listen to “Changed It,” featuring Lil Wayne, below or on Spotify.

And “No Frauds,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. The song is produced by Murda and CuBeatz. Listen below or on Spotify.

“Tried to drop ‘Another one,’ you was itching to scrap/You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped,” Minaj raps on the song.

Of course, people had strong reactions on social media.

"Rah took you to her doc but you'on look like rah, left the operation table still look like nah!" @RashidahAli @NICKIMINAJ @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/MkkyP7mmrd — 🌻 (@whosronsy) March 10, 2017

Nicki dragged tf out of remy on No Frauds. LMAOOO I'm crying #TheBig3 pic.twitter.com/W0MFMr0HWU — Renaya (@naaayj_) March 10, 2017

Nicki Minaj's No Frauds verse… 😩 pic.twitter.com/UBeXtBgz7p — lil ugly 💕 (@zeefromhtx) March 10, 2017

Nicki listening to the final production of No Frauds thinking she killed it pic.twitter.com/p5hoiL5Bqq — jamming still (@JenTheMermaid) March 10, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter