Nicki Minaj Drops Three New Songs, Responds to Remy Ma (Listen)

March 10, 2017 6:32 AM
Nicki Minaj has dropped three brand new songs: “Regret In Your Tears,” “Changed It” and “No Frauds.”

Of the three, “No Frauds” is getting the most attention. The track features fellow Young Money rappers Drake and Lil’ Wayne and responds to Remy Ma’s diss tracks “Shether” and “Another One.”

This response comes after the beef seems to have cooled off. Remy said in a recent interview, “I’m just not particularly proud of it.”

Looks like for Minaj, it’s back on.

You can stream all three songs via Tidal, Apple Music or Spotify now.

Listen to “Regret in Your Tears” below or on Spotify.

Listen to “Changed It,” featuring Lil Wayne, below or on Spotify.

And “No Frauds,” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. The song is produced by Murda and CuBeatz. Listen below or on Spotify.

“Tried to drop ‘Another one,’ you was itching to scrap/You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped,” Minaj raps on the song.

Of course, people had strong reactions on social media.

