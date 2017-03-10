Nicki Minaj Gives Remy Ma 72 Hours to Drop a Hit, Puts $500K on the Line

By Robyn Collins

After dropping three new tracks, Nicki Minaj addressed her recent beef with Remy Ma.

One of the new songs she released was “No Frauds,” which is a diss song about their conflict. Then, the rapper posted a lengthy message on Instagram to add salt to the wound.

In the post, she wrote, “Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.”

She also stated, “Queens don’t move on peasant time,” referring to the time she took to respond to Remy Ma.

Then she offered an ultimatum. “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”

