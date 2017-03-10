The ‘Get Out Challenge’ Sweeps the Internet

Don’t worry, no spoilers here if you haven’t seen “Get Out.”
A scene in the movie involves a character sprinting directly at another character before sharply changing his angle. While trying not to spoil anything, let’s just say it was a memorable scene from the movie.
Now, people are reenacting the scene and calling it the #GetOutChallenge.
Check out some of the best ones.
Fox Five D.C. even got in on the fun.
The movie, which did incredible at the box office, has been the talk of the entertainment world since its release. It has taken on a new wave on the internet with the new challenge.
