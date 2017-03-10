The ‘Get Out Challenge’ Sweeps the Internet

Don’t worry, no spoilers here if you haven’t seen “Get Out.”

A scene in the movie involves a character sprinting directly at another character before sharply changing his angle. While trying not to spoil anything, let’s just say it was a memorable scene from the movie.

Now, people are reenacting the scene and calling it the #GetOutChallenge.

Check out some of the best ones.

Fox Five D.C. even got in on the fun.

When you get word that your man is with another woman 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️😂 #GetOutChallenge #TagYourFriends #Petty ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ With: @khadidon & @woody_thegreat A post shared by Jasmine Luv (@luv_jjp) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Jamaican get out 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲😂 #pinemevoment #getoutchallenge #mehungrybutmestillnahwashnoplate #recorder A post shared by prince_pine (@prince_pine) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

When you plotting and the dj change the song😒😂 #getoutchallenge pic.twitter.com/f1cphhur76 — kenji The Barber💈😂 (@StingyKenji) March 10, 2017

When clothes are too expensive 🏃 tag friends & follow @kingcooper4real for more 💖 #kingcooper#comedy#comey#comedycentral#hoodclips#mtl#montreal#514#nowthatsludicrous#funny#accurate#relatable#getoutchallenge#getout#getoutmovie#clothes#expensive A post shared by KING COOPER 🌐 (@kingcooper4real) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Steph busts out his version of the #GetOutChallenge (via stephencurry30/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/88W34Fdd87 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2017

The movie, which did incredible at the box office, has been the talk of the entertainment world since its release. It has taken on a new wave on the internet with the new challenge.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter