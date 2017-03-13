Drake Brings Out Nicki Minaj for 4 Songs

By Annie Reuter

Drake surprised fans in Paris on Sunday evening (March 12) by bringing Nicki Minaj onstage to perform with him. Currently on the European leg of his Boy Meets World Tour, Drake was joined by Minaj for not one, but four songs.

Minaj took the stage for “Moment for Life,” “Only,” “No Frauds” and “Truffle Butter.” Several fans captured the collaboration between the label mates and as Minaj’s appearance came to a close Drake shared his gratitude by giving her a big hug.

During “Truffle Butter,” Minaj rapped while Drake energetically ran around the stage.

Drake later shared an Instagram photo of him and Minaj hugging and captioned it, “much needed.” He also posted a shot of the two performers backstage posing for the camera.

Look for Drizzy’s new project More Life, which comes out March 18.

Back 2gether 🙏 #drake #nickiminaj #boymeetsworldtour #bmwt A post shared by Cash Money Records (@cashmoneyofficial) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Nicki Minaj joined Drake on stage in Paris tonight! https://t.co/n7p5dVweEo —

克里斯 .* 🇨🇩 (@GraceNvs) March 12, 2017