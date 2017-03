Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Broccoli City Festival on May 6 at Gateway D.C.

Catch performances by Rae Sremmurd, Solange, 21 Savage, Alunageorge, Lil Yachty, NAO, Kevin Abstract, Rapsody, Smino, Chaz French, Nick Grant, Rejjie Snow and Sir The Baptist.





