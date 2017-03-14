D.C. Police Deny Uptick in Missing Black Girls; Credit New Methods

In the last week, 10 black females — most of them teenagers — have been reported missing in D.C.
And while this is not unusual, police credit increased use of social media for the heightened public awareness.
MPD Spokeswoman Aquita Brown says a change in tactics is the reason people have noticed more “critical missing” alerts.
“We got new leadership assigned to the missing persons unit,” she said. “That person has taken on a initiative to use social media and missing persons alerts more to find missing people.”
Brown says she can’t “speculate” on why so many of the “critical missing” are black girls or young black women.
For some context, since March 1, D.C. Police have tweeted about 20 missing people — 11 of them are black females.
Twitter users are expressing their concerns about what appears to be an alarming number of critically missing black girls.
Read D.C. Police’s “Missing Person Guide” here, and see some safety tips here.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter