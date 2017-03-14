D.C. Police Deny Uptick in Missing Black Girls; Credit New Methods

In the last week, 10 black females — most of them teenagers — have been reported missing in D.C.

And while this is not unusual, police credit increased use of social media for the heightened public awareness.

@bonsaidream @momodamermaid @ReaganGomez There is not an uptick in missing persons-we are simply using social media more to help locate them — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 12, 2017

MPD Spokeswoman Aquita Brown says a change in tactics is the reason people have noticed more “critical missing” alerts.

“We got new leadership assigned to the missing persons unit,” she said. “That person has taken on a initiative to use social media and missing persons alerts more to find missing people.”

Brown says she can’t “speculate” on why so many of the “critical missing” are black girls or young black women.

For some context, since March 1, D.C. Police have tweeted about 20 missing people — 11 of them are black females.

Critical Missing: Carter, Amber Deshae// 28yoa// last seen 3/10/17 in the 600 Blk of 11th St NE Seen her? Call 202-727-9099 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/R5JPGDuABq — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 13, 2017

Critical Missing:13 year old Taylor Innis, last seen 3/10/17 in the 4700 blk 5th St, NW. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/t210Ad70P0 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 11, 2017

Critical Missing:15 year old Jacqueline Lassey, last seen 3/10/17 in the 1200 blk Morse St, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/8JVp6LaDgR — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 11, 2017

Critical Missing: Yahshaiyah Enoch, 13 years old, last seen 3/8/17 in the 5000 blk of Kimi Gray Court, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/9O7BomREiC — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 10, 2017

Critical Missing: Dashann Trikia Wallace, 15, last seen 3/8/17 in 200 blk of I St, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/U4Hmts0w4C — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 9, 2017

Critical Missing: Aniya McNeil, last seen 3/8 in the 1100 block of New Jersey Ave, NW. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/WVpWICgBlx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 9, 2017

Critical Missing: Dayanna White, 15, last seen 3/3/17 in 100 blk Ivanhoe St, SW. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/NNhCEpiu3x — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 8, 2017

Critical Missing: Talisha Coles, 16, last seen 3/7/17 in 1000 blk of Maryland Ave, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/94l5h1dFND — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 8, 2017

Critical Missing: 15-y-o Morgan Richardson, last seen 3/6 in the 1900 blk Mass Ave., SE. Have info? Call 202-727-9099. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/mqTRIoQywg — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 7, 2017

Critical Missing: Gladys Keitt, 18, last seen 3/2 in the 200 blk of Randolph Place, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/OGMaZwUNce — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 5, 2017

Critical Missing: 12 yo Taliyah Thomas. Last seen Unit blk Forrester St, SW on 2/28. Have info? Call 202-727-1099. pic.twitter.com/Hj8lXBa3pM — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 2, 2017

Twitter users are expressing their concerns about what appears to be an alarming number of critically missing black girls.

7 black girls have been reported missing in DC in the past 72hrs. — momo (@momodamermaid) March 12, 2017

Yahshaiyah Enoch, Gladys Keitt, Talisha Coles, Aniya McNeil & several other black girls have all gone missing from D.C. just this week. Wtf. https://t.co/c1qFFPdZqY — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) March 12, 2017

It takes 3.2 secs to retweet and help find these 8 BLACK GIRLS reported missing in Washington, D.C. during the past three days (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HtANyGu1TR — KingAshawoo (@KingAshawoo) March 13, 2017

Read D.C. Police’s “Missing Person Guide” here, and see some safety tips here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter