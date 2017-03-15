Poet Gets the Buzz on Hotel Hive, D.C.’s First Micro-Hotel (Watch)

By Poet Taylor

The District’s very first micro-hotel is here. Hotel Hive, a trendy new hotel in Foggy Bottom, recently celebrated its grand opening.

With minimalist rooms averaging 250 square feet, Hotel Hive unites modern innovation with historic character. The building is over 100 years old, and everyone who took part in making this D.C. landmark a reality is local.

Its prime location at 2224 F St NW is within walking distance of the White House and the National Mall, so it’d be great family and friends visiting from out of town.

One of the things that really won me over is that pets can stay for free. Another major perk? All day happy hour at the bar!

Keep in mind, the bar only accepts credit cards for rooms, which require check-in. However, your cash is welcome at &pizza and the Hotel Hive bar.

I had the opportunity to chat with Mayor Muriel Bowser, &pizza founder Michael Lastoria and Hotel Hive co-owner and developer Jim Abdo. at the opening. The trio talked about bringing LA’s micro-hotel lifestyle concept to D.C. and more!

Poet Taylor is an on-air personality and correspondent for WPGC. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

