Meek Mill Allegedly Involved in Airport Altercation

By Robyn Collins

Meek Mill was allegedly involved in an altercation on Wednesday (March 15) at the St. Louis Airport. The fight occurred after an airport employee attempted to get a photo with the rapper.

A statement from St. Louis Lambert International Airport does not include names but confirms that “Airport Police responded to a disturbance call involving several males fighting in the Terminal 1 Ticketing Lobby at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Upon arriving, several people involved in the fight fled but Police were able to detain three males ages 22, 24 and 29. The three people included two airline contract employees. The third was an airline passenger scheduled to fly out of St. Louis. The three men have been charged with Assault Prohibitive and given a summons in lieu of arrest and given a court date to answer to the charges in St. Louis County Courts.”

TMZ caught up with airport employees in question, who claim it was, in fact, Meek and his crew and that they acted in self-defense. Though it’s unclear from the statement who threw the first punch.

While Meek is currently on probation, he doesn’t seem concerned. The rapper posted a couple of photos to let fans know he’s fine.

“Just stop it…… cut that internet off for a few hrs and go achieve something.” His next post appeared to address the rumors that he had been arrested. “Locked in the slammer nope popped up in Miami,” he wrote.

