How to Get a Free Ride on St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with some drinks, we’ve got you covered with some free ways to get home.

Yellow Cab Company’s Safe Ride Program

The company is offering free rides from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. All you have to do is call 202-420-7533. The free ride is capped at $20, so anything exceeding that limit must be covered by the passenger. To get a free ride, you must be calling the cab from a D.C. bar or restaurant and be heading to a residential address.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP)

They will offer their SoberRide Program from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. By using the Lyft application with the code “SOBERRIDE,” riders can get up to $20 off one ride taken in the D.C. area.

Have fun!

