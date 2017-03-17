Maryland Mom Thinks Daughter Was Trafficked After Going Missing

A Maryland mother thinks her autistic daughter— who went missing for a week— was trafficked, according to Fox 5 D.C.

Brandi Stallings, of Baltimore, spoke to Fox 5 about the horrifying ordeal. Her 16-year-old daughter went missing for six days but was found thanks to an Uber driver.

“Some of them fed me, some of them didn’t, Some of them allowed me to shower, some of them didn’t,” Stallings told Fox 5. “Just that idea of her thinking that these people possibly were good people, no one would do that to a kid. She’s 16. It is just really sad every time I think about it.”

Stallings’ daughter was picked up from her high school in Baltimore by a man she met online.

The man took her to D.C. where the girl slept at different homes over the span of a week. Stallings tells Fox 5 her daughter was under the control of different men over the six day span.

“These individuals are telling them a host of things. Like my daughter, you can pretty much tell her anything and she will believe it, which is the scary part because you don’t know if these are pimps, if they will say, ‘Hey, go back home and then I want you to do it again,'” Stallings said.

Marcus Griggs, the Uber driver responsible for her safe return, recognized the girl from a Facebook post by the Black and Missing Foundation.

The case is being investigated by Baltimore Police.

(h/t Fox 5)

