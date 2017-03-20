Police: Student Stabbed After Argument at Prince George’s Co. High School

March 20, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: crossland high school, crossland high shcool, pgpd, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

A male student was stabbed during class at a Prince George’s County high school Monday morning, according to police.

The victim is a student at Crossland High School, where the incident occurred.

Preliminary investigation shows there was a verbal argument between the victim and suspect. The suspect, who is a former student of Crossland High School, turned violent and stabbed the victim, police say.

Police were able to arrest the adult male suspect and retrieve the weapon used in the attack. The victim has been taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live