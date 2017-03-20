Police: Student Stabbed After Argument at Prince George’s Co. High School

A male student was stabbed during class at a Prince George’s County high school Monday morning, according to police.

The victim is a student at Crossland High School, where the incident occurred.

We are investigating a stabbing in the 6900 block of Temple Hill Road (Crossland High School) pic.twitter.com/ZZa3vk1Zyw — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 20, 2017

Preliminary investigation shows there was a verbal argument between the victim and suspect. The suspect, who is a former student of Crossland High School, turned violent and stabbed the victim, police say.

UPDATE: Both suspect and victim are adult males. Suspect is a former student, arrested by @pgcps Security Officer. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 20, 2017

Police were able to arrest the adult male suspect and retrieve the weapon used in the attack. The victim has been taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

