Police: Student Stabbed After Argument at Prince George’s Co. High School

A male student was stabbed during class at a Prince George’s County high school Monday morning, according to police.
The victim is a student at Crossland High School, where the incident occurred.
Preliminary investigation shows there was a verbal argument between the victim and suspect. The suspect, who is a former student of Crossland High School, turned violent and stabbed the victim, police say.
Police were able to arrest the adult male suspect and retrieve the weapon used in the attack. The victim has been taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
