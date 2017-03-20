Twitter Gloriously Turns Meryl Streep into a Singing Meme

March 20, 2017 12:51 PM
At this point, it’s unbelievable Twitter is still free.

Besides being an incredible actress, Meryl Streep is now also the latest internet meme to take over Twitter.

Someone took a photo of Streep cheering for the late Debbie Reynolds at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards and turned it into a Twitter meme.

Here’s how it works: people post song lyrics and use Streep as their lyric finisher. (Warning: Some of these posts include language)

Of course, the DMV put their own spin on it.

Add Streep to the meme calendar of 2017.

No way Twitter is free for much longer.

