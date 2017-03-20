Twitter Gloriously Turns Meryl Streep into a Singing Meme

At this point, it’s unbelievable Twitter is still free.

Besides being an incredible actress, Meryl Streep is now also the latest internet meme to take over Twitter.

Someone took a photo of Streep cheering for the late Debbie Reynolds at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards and turned it into a Twitter meme.

Here’s how it works: people post song lyrics and use Streep as their lyric finisher. (Warning: Some of these posts include language)

Giggs: If you're talking the hardest, Giggs better pop up in your thoughts as an artist! The Whole of the UK: JHEEEEEEEEZEEEE! pic.twitter.com/buGPEmKemf — DJ Skadz (@SkadzySoprano) March 19, 2017

TV: I have a structured settlement but I need cash now….. Me: CALL J G WENT WORTH 877CASHNOW pic.twitter.com/lFJYkty2Jt — 🔥🌹 gino 🐉🎍 (@Gino_Russ) March 18, 2017

Chief Keef: I'm a gorilla in a fucking coupe, finna pull up to the zoo nigga, who nigga?

Me: WHO THE FUCK IS YOU?! I DONT KNOW NIGGA pic.twitter.com/xic55CWLvb — des✨ (@dessi_deee) March 18, 2017

T-pain: "Got the body of a goddess" Me: "Laudbdjisnakanfjwkxjsbbsjd

I seeee youuu giirrrrlll" pic.twitter.com/A76uq5dnQS — Smoke Read (@DAE_yumm) March 19, 2017

When you don't know all of the words to a song but it's all good 😂😂 #TSRComedy #SeanPaul A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Black kids: "I believe I can flyyyyyy, I got shot by the FBI" More black kids: ALL I WANTED WAS A CHICKEN WING pic.twitter.com/NgfajLFhwE — tenderoni (@PeriEmelia) March 18, 2017

Kendrick Lamar: "Seems like the whole city goes against me, every time I'm in the street I hear.." Me: "YAWK, YAWK, YAWK, YAWK!!!!" pic.twitter.com/ysjEymCtlb — A Man Has No Name.. (@1970_Somethin) March 18, 2017

Frankie Beverly: Before I let you…. Me: GooooooooooooooooooooOooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/M7WkT2KPct — 🍼TheBreastfeeder🍼 (@_SailorKhandi_) March 16, 2017

Kanye: "If you ain't no punk, holla we want prenup" Me: "WE WANT PRENUP" pic.twitter.com/jW22uabGST — Jøsé Martínez (@josemmtz19) March 18, 2017

Britney: my loneliness is killin me Me: AND I! Britney: I must confess, I still believe Me: STILL BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/VSvdcsepKK — EMANUEL (@blingspice) March 18, 2017

BAKA LAKA BAKA LA MO = Bus anotha bokkle ah Mo = open another bottle of Moët A post shared by Splurt Zillionz (@splurt) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Of course, the DMV put their own spin on it.

UCB: Sexy Ladyyyyy

Me: GIVE ME YOUR NUMBER GIRLLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/4Ff55zMaIO — Susie•Sarah•Glock (@Shaunificent) March 18, 2017

New Impressionz: Can I do it?……Can I say it?……..cn…..can I say it?……. Me: IF SHE AINT GOT NO ASS IMMA SLAP HERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR pic.twitter.com/57ml1jJoeX — Barack Oganja (@_RodTheGod_) March 19, 2017

Shooters: I got a bopper on my Me: LEFT LEFT pic.twitter.com/I39ciM6khI — Chapman Papí (@HeemSUPREME) March 19, 2017

I SAID I FOUND MYSLEF A CLAPPAAA pic.twitter.com/AgUQvoUJd1 — EVERYTHING DMV (@everythingdmv_) March 18, 2017

Add Streep to the meme calendar of 2017.

No way Twitter is free for much longer.

