D.C. Church Community, Activists Gather to Find Missing Teens

A portion of the D.C. community is uniting with activists in hopes of finding ten missing teens, according to WUSA9.

Church members met with parents and high school students at Covenant Baptists United Church of Christ Monday to discuss the dangers of sex trafficking in D.C., WUSA9 reports.

“Sometimes when girls of color are missing they are deemed ‘runaways’ and sometimes that prevents an amber alert from being sent out, they only send out amber alerts for those who are considered snatched or kidnapped,” Dr.Vanetta Rather, the event organizer, said. “It appears that when its girls of color there’s not this urgency.”

2,401 of the 2,424 juveniles reported missing in 2015 were located, according to D.C. Police’s Missing Persons Unit’s annual report.

D.C. Police have also recently said there hasn’t been an uptick in missing teenagers, people are just noticing more because of their heightened social media use.

Dr. Rather did not contact any of the missing girls’ families for the event.

