Reports: Tomi Lahren Suspended for Saying She’s Pro-Choice (Watch)

Tomi Lahren, a conservative political commentator who hosts a show on TheBlaze TV network, had her show pulled off-air this week for her comments about being pro-choice in a recent TV interview.

The host of the “Tomi” show appeared on “The View” Friday and spoke about her support for abortion rights.

Conservative Tomi Lahren was reportedly suspended from her show after saying she was pro-choice on The View. pic.twitter.com/oXYWauzCD4 — Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) March 20, 2017

“I’m someone that is for limited government, so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said.

Glenn Beck, the founder of TheBlaze TV network and Lahren’s boss, publicly questioned her stance on abortion rights on his own radio show.

He quoted a video of her from a “baby killers” segment in December, and told stories of her mocking pro-choice supporters, according to The Daily Beast.

“This seems to be a relatively recent change,” Beck said.

Blaze staff was informed that Lahren’s show would not be in production this week, but the word “suspended” was specifically used in the memo, The Daily Beast says.

Lahren took to Twitter to joke about the situation and defend her freedom of speech.

So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

Ladies, you were made to do difficult things. Believe in yourself. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 21, 2017

This life can be lonely. Thank you to those-on all sides of the political spectrum-for the support. Agree/disagree, it means the world. ❤🇺🇸 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 21, 2017

