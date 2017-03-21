WATCH: Man Stops Fight Between Teens with Words of Wisdom

A man is being praised on the internet for going out of his way to stop a fight between two teenage boys.

We need more people like him to step up! WOW! 💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/SmYzuVJnqj — Sept 4th (@DubOnDaBeatz) March 21, 2017

In the video you see two teenagers throwing punches at each other. A group of teens are watching, recording, and encouraging the fight.

The man comes from behind the video and tells the boys to stop. He points to all the people encouraging the fight and tells the boys those are the true cowards.

He talks to the group for a few minutes. At the end of his talk he asks the two teens who were fighting to shake hands, after some hesitation, the boys did.

So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help! https://t.co/hJ4BT611sw — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2017

The video is captioned, “We need more people like him to step up! WOW!” It seems like people agree with that online.

