WATCH: Man Stops Fight Between Teens with Words of Wisdom

March 21, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: man stops teens fighting

A man is being praised on the internet for going out of his way to stop a fight between two teenage boys.

In the video you see two teenagers throwing punches at each other. A group of teens are watching, recording, and encouraging the fight.

The man comes from behind the video and tells the boys to stop. He points to all the people encouraging the fight and tells the boys those are the true cowards.

He talks to the group for a few minutes. At the end of his talk he asks the two teens who were fighting to shake hands, after some hesitation, the boys did.

The video is captioned, “We need more people like him to step up! WOW!” It seems like people agree with that online.

