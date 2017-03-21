Wyclef Jean Handcuffed by LAPD: ‘Another Case of Mistaken Identity’

Singer and rapper Wyclef Jean called out the Los Angeles Police Department on Twitter early Tuesday for mistakenly detaining him.

The Haitian native posted a video showing himself being handcuffed by multiple police officers. He was detained in connection with a robbery that occurred in West Hollywood, according to CBS LA.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

“That’s what’s going on in right now with Wyclef in LA right now. The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing,” he says in the video.

Jean was riding in a vehicle that matched the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle. Police detained him for a brief period of time and released him when they determined he wasn’t the guy they were looking for, according to CBS LA.

LAPD eventually tracked down and arrested the correct suspect.

