College Student on Spring Break Shot While at D.C. Rap Video Shoot

March 22, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: d.c. police, DC Police, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

An 18-year-old college freshmen was shot and killed in northeast Washington Monday night, according to D.C. Police.

Ayana McAllister was watching a friend film a rap video when she someone started firing shots, according to Anthony McAllister, the girl’s father. She was hit and subsequently died from her injuries.

McAllister was home for break from St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she was studying criminal justice.

Police haven’t released any information about the gunman or possible motive.

McAllister is a graduate of Largo High School in Prince George’s County.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live