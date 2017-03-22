College Student on Spring Break Shot While at D.C. Rap Video Shoot

An 18-year-old college freshmen was shot and killed in northeast Washington Monday night, according to D.C. Police.

Ayana McAllister was watching a friend film a rap video when she someone started firing shots, according to Anthony McAllister, the girl’s father. She was hit and subsequently died from her injuries.

McAllister was home for break from St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she was studying criminal justice.

Police haven’t released any information about the gunman or possible motive.

McAllister is a graduate of Largo High School in Prince George’s County.

