Future & Mike WiLL Made-It Team for ‘Razzle Dazzle’

By Amanda Wicks

Mike WiLL Made-It is two days away from dropping his stacked new album Ransom 2. Ahead of that release, he shared another single from the project, “Razzle Dazzle” featuring Future.

Future comes fast on the brooding song, barely taking a breath between echoing his verses and delivering new ones. “I know I’m worth, I know I’m cursed/ I hit the turf like a play on the first,” he raps on the chorus.

So far, Mike WiLL has released several previews off the 17-track album, including “Gucci On My” featuring 21 Savage, Migos and YG, “Hasselhoff” featuring Lil Yachty, “Come Down” featuring Chief Keef and Rae Sremmurd, and “Come Up” featuring Big Sean.

Ransom 2 drops March 24th. Listen to the explicit track on Radio.com.