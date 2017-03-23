Kendrick Lamar’s Instagram Overhaul Appears to Tease Something New

By Hayden Wright

This morning marked the dawn of a new day on Kendrick Lamar’s Instagram profile. The To Pimp a Butterfly rapper wiped all of his old posts and shared a black-and-white image of the Roman numeral “IV.” So far, Kendrick has released three studio albums: Section.80, good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp A Butterfly. It seems fairly obvious that his fixation on the number four teases the next chapter.

Related: Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Rae Sremmurd Appear on Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Ransom 2’

Following To Pimp a Butterfly will be no small feat: Earlier this year, Harvard admitted the album into its university archives for aesthetic and cultural significance. It also contained President Barack Obama’s favorite song of 2015, “How Much a Dollar Cost.”

This month, Lamar told The New York Times that his new material feels more “urgent” than ever in the age of President Trump.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” he said.

See the not-so-cryptic Instagram makeover here: