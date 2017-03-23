Run the Jewels Drop Provocative, Political Video for ‘Legend Has It’

By Hayden Wright

Run the Jewels is one of rap’s most politically outspoken duos, so, in true form, they’ve released a video for “Legend Has It” that drops them right in the center of racial profiling and police brutality. In the clip, Killer Mike and El-P stand in a police station lineup alongside cops, a little girl and multiple versions of themselves. It begs a timely question: How do we presume guilt?

The video was directed by Brian Beletic and also features an acid trip and mass incarceration statistics. In an interrogation room, a witness is manipulated to spare the cops: “Officer Wallis? He’s not guilty?” Other members of the lineup are eliminated until El-P and Killer Mike are left.

Watch the video for “Legend Has It” here: