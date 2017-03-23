‘Sexy for Spring:’ 60-Day Fitness Challenge Recap (Watch)

After two months of rigorous workouts and healthy diets, it was time to see how far Steph Lova and Richie Rich from the Joe Clair Morning Show had come in their quest for fitness.

In late January, Steph and Rich vowed to get in better shape by the time Spring kicked around.

With the help of their personal trainer, Mac, at Future of Fitness, the crew was ready to show off their gains with a finale event.

The event included free health screenings by Amerihealth, healthy food, and a live bootcamp-style workout.

Steph, Rich, and attendees got to see just how #SexyforSpring they got with the help of Mac and Louis & Lauren Sweeney from “RealCouplesWorkout.”

Thank you to everyone who came out to our #SexyForSpring #60DayChallenge reveal. More coming to WPGC.com soon! ( SWIPE LEFT ) A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

@stephlova100 and @futureoffitness break out the explosive lunges at at #60DayChallenge reveal. A special little guest joined them! #SexyForSpring A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Yeaaa @richierichradio we see you 💪🏾💪🏾 @realcouplesworkout showed everyone at the #60DayChallenge reveal how to work out with a partner! #SexyForSpring A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

@stephlova100 and Mac break out the explosive lunges at at #60DayChallenge reveal. A special little guest joined them! @wpgc #SexyForSpring pic.twitter.com/FrrepefDTY — Future of Fitness (@macjamesFoF) March 23, 2017

Stay tuned for the #SexyForSummer movement!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram