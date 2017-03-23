‘Sexy for Spring:’ 60-Day Fitness Challenge Recap (Watch)

March 23, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Steph Lova, The Joe Clair Morning Show

After two months of rigorous workouts and healthy diets, it was time to see how far Steph Lova and Richie Rich from the Joe Clair Morning Show had come in their quest for fitness.

In late January, Steph and Rich vowed to get in better shape by the time Spring kicked around.

With the help of their personal trainer, Mac, at Future of Fitness, the crew was ready to show off their gains with a finale event.

The event included free health screenings by Amerihealth, healthy food, and a live bootcamp-style workout.

Steph, Rich, and attendees got to see just how #SexyforSpring they got with the help of Mac and Louis & Lauren Sweeney from “RealCouplesWorkout.

Stay tuned for the #SexyForSummer movement!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live