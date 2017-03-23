‘Sexy for Spring:’ 60-Day Fitness Challenge Recap (Watch)

After two months of rigorous workouts and healthy diets, it was time to see how far Steph Lova and Richie Rich from the Joe Clair Morning Show had come in their quest for fitness.
In late January, Steph and Rich vowed to get in better shape by the time Spring kicked around.
With the help of their personal trainer, Mac, at Future of Fitness, the crew was ready to show off their gains with a finale event.
The event included free health screenings by Amerihealth, healthy food, and a live bootcamp-style workout.
Steph, Rich, and attendees got to see just how #SexyforSpring they got with the help of Mac and Louis & Lauren Sweeney from “RealCouplesWorkout.”
Stay tuned for the #SexyForSummer movement!
