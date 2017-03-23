WATCH: Man Who Stopped Teenage Fight Gets Emotional as He’s Honored

A man who went viral after video of him stopping a fight between two teenagers spread all over the internet, is being honored for his courageous efforts.

RELATED:WATCH:Man Stops Fight Between Teens with Words of Wisdom

Ibn Ali got emotional as he accepted his award from Atlantic City. He gave God recognition and thanked his mother, holding back tears.

The boys from the fight even joined Ali at the event, taking stage next to him.

So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help! https://t.co/hJ4BT611sw — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2017

“When I was young I grew up in the projects. When I would get on punishment she would make me read books. I’m crying because this whole situation deeply saddens me. The fact that it’s unbelievable. This should be very believable. This should be a norm and it should be regular,” Ali said.

We need more positive stories like this one.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter