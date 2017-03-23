WATCH: Man Who Stopped Teenage Fight Gets Emotional as He’s Honored

March 23, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: man stops fight

A man who went viral after video of him stopping a fight between two teenagers spread all over the internet, is being honored for his courageous efforts.

RELATED:WATCH:Man Stops Fight Between Teens with Words of Wisdom

Ibn Ali got emotional as he accepted his award from Atlantic City. He gave God recognition and thanked his mother, holding back tears.

The boys from the fight even joined Ali at the event, taking stage next to him.

“When I was young I grew up in the projects. When I would get on punishment she would make me read books. I’m crying because this whole situation deeply saddens me. The fact that it’s unbelievable. This should be very believable. This should be a norm and it should be regular,” Ali said.

We need more positive stories like this one.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live