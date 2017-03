Real rap is back.

Kendrick Lamar dropped a single from his upcoming album to the Twitterosphere late Thursday night.

The song, “The Heart Part 4,” includes a tease to when Kendrick will drop his next album.

“You know what time it is, ante up, this is in forever,” he spits. “Y’all got till April the 7th to get ya’ll (expletive) together,” he raps.

So, mark your calendars cause heat might be coming your way April 7.

The Heart Part 4 https://t.co/C9M7ZH1o4v — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 24, 2017

Listen to the song here.

Enjoy!