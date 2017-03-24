LL Cool J Goes on Epic Twitter Rant to Find Missing D.C. Girls

March 24, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: LL Cool J, missing girls d.c.

Missing teenagers in D.C. is officially a national issue.

RELATED: D.C. Police Deny Uptick in Missing Black Girls; Credit New Methods

On Friday, #Missinggirlsdc started to trend on Twitter, and ‘People campaign to find D.C.’s missing youths’ even became a Twitter moment.

LL Cool J might be the reason behind the trending topic. On Thursday night, LL went on a Twitter rant to get #missingdcgirls trending.

People have been wanting media to cover this issue. and it looks like it’s officially happening.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live