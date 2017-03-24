LL Cool J Goes on Epic Twitter Rant to Find Missing D.C. Girls

Missing teenagers in D.C. is officially a national issue.
RELATED: D.C. Police Deny Uptick in Missing Black Girls; Credit New Methods
On Friday, #Missinggirlsdc started to trend on Twitter, and ‘People campaign to find D.C.’s missing youths’ even became a Twitter moment.
LL Cool J might be the reason behind the trending topic. On Thursday night, LL went on a Twitter rant to get #missingdcgirls trending.
People have been wanting media to cover this issue. and it looks like it’s officially happening.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter