Who is Kendrick Lamar Taking Shots at on “The Heart Part 4”?

March 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Drake, kendrick lamar

Kendrick Lamar just dropped “The Heart Part 4” and he unleashes some fire bars at some rapper–people are just trying to figure out who.

* Warning: This post includes explicit language. *

Here are the lyrics that have people talking:

My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk ass and crush your whole lil shit,

I’ll Big Pun your punk ass you a scared lil bitch,

Tip-toeing around my name nigga you lame,

And when I get at you homie don’t you just tell me you was just playin,

‘I was just playing K. Dot, c’mon you know a nigga rock with you bro’,

Shut the fuck up you sound like the last nigga I know,

Might end up like the last nigga I know,

Oh you don’t want to clash? Yeah nigga I know

He continues:

Hoe, Jay Z hall of fame, sit your punk-ass down
So that means you ain’t bigger than rapping

The internet is talking..

Whoever it is better come back strong or don’t come back at all.

(h/t Complex)

