Who is Kendrick Lamar Taking Shots at on “The Heart Part 4”?

Kendrick Lamar just dropped “The Heart Part 4” and he unleashes some fire bars at some rapper–people are just trying to figure out who.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Drops New Single, Teases Release Date for Album

* Warning: This post includes explicit language. *

Here are the lyrics that have people talking:

My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk ass and crush your whole lil shit, I’ll Big Pun your punk ass you a scared lil bitch, Tip-toeing around my name nigga you lame, And when I get at you homie don’t you just tell me you was just playin, ‘I was just playing K. Dot, c’mon you know a nigga rock with you bro’, Shut the fuck up you sound like the last nigga I know, Might end up like the last nigga I know, Oh you don’t want to clash? Yeah nigga I know

He continues:

Hoe, Jay Z hall of fame, sit your punk-ass down

So that means you ain’t bigger than rapping

The internet is talking..

yall think kendrick is talking about drake but he's really talking about big sean pic.twitter.com/vHbvqlrKMT — Ahmed/Rozay Top 5 (@big_business_) March 24, 2017

Big Sean vs Kendrick Lamar 😭

This could be the goat of beefs in our generation 🔥🔥 — Busile (@MgidiPrince) March 24, 2017

Is Kendrick Lamar talking to Big Sean?

"And I'm just not impressed by you niggas rapping fast." — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) March 24, 2017

Whoever it is better come back strong or don’t come back at all.

(h/t Complex)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter