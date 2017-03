It’s another Winning Weekend on WPGC — and this one is for you, ladies.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of exclusive passes to WPGC’s “Man Crush Monday” — a meet and greet with Tremaine, a.k.a. Trey Songz, this Monday at D.C. Lottery Live.

Winners will get to meet Trey, ask him questions and listen to tracks from his new project!

Courtesy of Atlantic Records