Bill O’Reilly Says He’s Distracted by Maxine Waters ‘James Brown Wig’

March 28, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Bill O'Reilly, Fox & Friends, Maxine Waters

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly has come under fire for criticizing California Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair on an episode of “Fox & Friends.”

After watching a clip of Rep. Waters pleading for democracy and tolerance in a speech to Congress, O’Reilly said, laughing, “I didn’t hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

O’Reilly has since apologized in a statement: “I respect congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox and Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

That didn’t stop people from going after the anchor on Twitter.

He has truly messed with the wrong woman.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live