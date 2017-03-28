Bill O’Reilly Says He’s Distracted by Maxine Waters ‘James Brown Wig’

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly has come under fire for criticizing California Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair on an episode of “Fox & Friends.”

After watching a clip of Rep. Waters pleading for democracy and tolerance in a speech to Congress, O’Reilly said, laughing, “I didn’t hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

Bill O'Reilly comments on Rep Maxine Water's appearance. “I couldn’t hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig.” pic.twitter.com/4g9zHqekHb — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 28, 2017

O’Reilly has since apologized in a statement: “I respect congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox and Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

That didn’t stop people from going after the anchor on Twitter.

Bill O'Reilly trying to roast a black woman with a hack racist insult while looking like the corpse of a dehydrated bulbasaur. pic.twitter.com/yUGKtF1WNe — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) March 28, 2017

So Bill O'Reilly said he couldn't listen to a politician because of a bad wig and yet he voted for Trump? pic.twitter.com/KMpho8SKjP — Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) March 28, 2017

O'Reilly is incapable of understanding at Maxine Waters' level so he does what many racist misogynists do: attacks her physical appearance. https://t.co/RYhPAcJ9OQ — constant cunting (@showupforthis) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly: I'm not racist

Also Bill O'Reilly: A black woman's hair disqualifies her from getting my attention https://t.co/dyyFXqsu3M — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) March 28, 2017

The Great Sister Reverend Auntie Maxine Waters would season and roast O'Reilly that ain't what he wanna do — Yung Metaphysique (@SoloExMachina) March 28, 2017

I admire both of these people far more than I could ever admire Bill O'Reilly. pic.twitter.com/2Pz8pCQkpG — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) March 28, 2017

Nothing new from Fox News, here is another Fox host telling Maxine Waters to "step away from the crack pipe" pic.twitter.com/p6R4SMrRD2 — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 28, 2017

Sorry. I didn't hear a word @oreillyfactor said. I was distracted by his sexual harassment and spousal abuse charges https://t.co/jYW9BSucSO — Adam Murray (@Atom_Murray) March 28, 2017

Bill O'Reilly demonstrates a challenge all Black women have to deal with: we must appeal to White mens tastes before we are taken seriously. https://t.co/h6LIEwc6Zr — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) March 28, 2017

Dear @FoxNews: Bill O'Reily is racist and should be removed from your airwaves. Vile. https://t.co/YMyKa59I18 — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) March 28, 2017

He has truly messed with the wrong woman.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter