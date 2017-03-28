Bill O’Reilly Says He’s Distracted by Maxine Waters ‘James Brown Wig’

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly has come under fire for criticizing California Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair on an episode of “Fox & Friends.”
After watching a clip of Rep. Waters pleading for democracy and tolerance in a speech to Congress, O’Reilly said, laughing, “I didn’t hear a word she said, I was looking at the James Brown wig.”
O’Reilly has since apologized in a statement: “I respect congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox and Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”
That didn’t stop people from going after the anchor on Twitter.
He has truly messed with the wrong woman.
