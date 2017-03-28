Danny Brown Drops Disturbing Jonah Hill-Directed ‘Ain’t It Funny’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Danny Brown has released his disturbing and uncomfortably funny video for “Ain’t It Funny.” The Detroit rapper tapped Jonah Hill to direct the 80s sitcom style video centering around completely hateable characters.

The video features legendary writer/director Gus Van Sant as the “dad”, “Growing Pains” ultimate TV-mom Joanna Kerns as the “mom”, artist, actress and Instagram-celebrity Lauren Alice Avery as the “sister”, the requisite cute kid as the “brother” and Brown as the drugged up “Uncle Danny.”

In the video Hill delivers sex, drugs, blood and guts all with a darkly comedic twist.

“Ain’t It Funny” can be found on Brown’s latest album, Atrocity Exhibition.