BlackWomenAtWork Reveals Everyday Discrimination

Black women are sharing what they deal with in the workplace on Twitter using #BlackWomenAtWork.

The hashtag was spawned on Tuesday after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talked down to White House correspondent April D. Ryan and Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly mocked Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair.

Activist Brittany Packnett asked black women to share their own experiences of discrimination, mistreatment and microagressions in the workplace, “so people don’t think this is rare.”

This happens to black women everyday at work.

Share your Maxine and April moments, so people don't think this is rare. Use #BlackWomenAtWork — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

Every black woman meets at least 3 @oreillyfactor's and 5 @seanspicer's a day.#BlackWomenAtWork — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

See some of the most revealing (and infuriating) examples of the BS that black women put up with at work.

Eight years on network television as a series regular, paid essentially the same as a white, male guest star. #BlackWomenAtWork — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 29, 2017

Me: hey I really loved this script..is that role open? Them: Oh, we aren't will to "go ethnic" on that role #BlackWomenAtWork in Hollywood — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) March 29, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork my boss: your hair is making too much statment

Me: Susan's has 4 different colors

My boss: yes but it's not an afro — Lisa Craddock (@LisaCraddock1) March 29, 2017

Excuse me are you the nurse? No sir I'm the surgeon #BlackWomenAtWork — Dr. KKJ (@kkeelingjohnson) March 29, 2017

I say I teach. People ask "what grade?" I say I teach college. They ask "community college?" I'm on UC Berkeley's faculty. #BlackWomenAtWork — {((Aya de Leon))} (@AyadeLeon) March 29, 2017

If I had a dollar for everyone who was surprised by my eloquence, I could close both the racial and gender wealth gaps. #BlackWomenatWork — kimberly rose drew (@museummammy) March 29, 2017

Once, I asked for a raise after 2 yrs. I discovered my manager lied saying I didn't have a degree.I had 2 college degrees. #BlackWomenAtWork — Lisa Barber (@PhysicalCanvas) March 29, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork . Stop asking us are we mad because we are not walking around with a goofy grin just to make you feel comfortable. — ✨✨Esha✨✨ (@yepitsesha) March 29, 2017

Visitor: "Can I speak to the principal?" Me:"I am the principal." #BlackWomenAtWork — Teresa JamesRobinson (@DeltaDiva1971) March 29, 2017

Being greeted with "hey girlfriend". #BlackWomenAtWork — Courtney Thomas (@MsThomasFL) March 28, 2017

Pulling into my own reserved parking space and being told by a random WW that cleaning people can't park there. #BlackWomenAtWork — Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork I corrected a white female coworker, she cried, we ended up in a meeting with management. Mgr said "be nicer if you can". pic.twitter.com/FMDNROIHw2 — Michonne Grimes (@tammie_grier) March 28, 2017

