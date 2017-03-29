#BlackWomenAtWork Reveals Everyday Discrimination

March 29, 2017 5:05 PM
Black women are sharing what they deal with in the workplace on Twitter using #BlackWomenAtWork.

The hashtag was spawned on Tuesday after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talked down to White House correspondent April D. Ryan and Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly mocked Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair.

Activist Brittany Packnett asked black women to share their own experiences of discrimination, mistreatment and microagressions in the workplace, “so people don’t think this is rare.”

See some of the most revealing (and infuriating) examples of the BS that black women put up with at work.

