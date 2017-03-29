Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj Drop ‘Make Love’ Music Video

By Radio.com Staff

Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj have released the music video for their collaborative track “Make Love.”

The clip begins with Gucci and Nicki stepping off a private plane, and rolling up to mansion replete with fancy cars and beautiful women. Nicki steals the show, delivering her extended verse while riding an inflatable unicorn. As you do.

Check out the new clip here.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

