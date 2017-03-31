POLL: Is Kendrick Lamar’s New Song Problematic?

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans and dropped a mesmerizing visual for his track “Humble” late Thursday night. It’s the second consecutive week Kendrick has dropped new music, preceding his upcoming album which is expected to drop April 7.

Not many people seem to be denying that the video is dope, but some people are taking issue with the message he’s trying to spread in the song.

Kendrick uses “Humble” as an ode to natural women, rapping about how he’s tired of the fake.

Here are the lyrics:

I’m so fuckin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop/

Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor/

Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks/

Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy /

Some people took offense to the endorsement of natural women, calling it problematic to nitpick between women’s preferences on their look.

Kendrick Lamar made a whole album uplifting black women and you black harlots got mad he married his non black highschool sweetheart pic.twitter.com/GLcMUi77Ex — Blu Vercetti (@HgoBlu) March 31, 2017

So…Kendrick is against photoshop… Has anyone gone back and seen if there's airbrushed women in photoshoots and videos he's done? — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) March 31, 2017

Kendrick IS problematic when it comes to women's sexuality. but we can talk Keisha's Song & Tammy's Song. we don't have to reach this far. — Havilland $avage. (@ToiMeetsWorld) March 31, 2017

Problematic as hell. Yet they have no clue. https://t.co/yFAtO6AKkr — Kayah (@yokohamakayah) March 31, 2017

Like don't act like you are a postive brotha and you love all black women. Yet you only respect a certain type ✌🏽✌🏽 — Your favorite Auntie (@Auntienaj) March 31, 2017

@obaa_boni Just saw the video and I'm just like EWW. People gas him up as some great conscious rapper when he just reinforces the same tired tropes — Stef (@FLOTUK) March 31, 2017

Me @ people who find this new Kendrick single "uplifting" for women. pic.twitter.com/iasQD9Z4qT — Akilah (@craziforlife) March 31, 2017

Twitter Kendrick argument: Kendrick: I like natur…..

Women: Lol we don't care

Men: YALL BITCHES COMPLAIN AVOUT EVERYTHING — Agent 410 (@Well_OkaySid) March 31, 2017

Many others had no problem with what Kendrick was saying.

Do I even want to know why people mad at Kendrick Lamar for? Probably not. 😂 — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) March 31, 2017

Y'all mad at Kendrick Lamar because he said he likes natural women lmao you feminists literally choose what and who you attack — 🌺💄 (@TheitgirllI) March 31, 2017

I'm confused why girls are mad at Kendrick Lamar, y'all hate that the media praises girls with fake bodies, he saying he loves y'all natural — latie (@Lmoneyyy_) March 31, 2017

I'm sorry but if you're a woman who is mad at Kendrick Lamar for saying he's tired of photoshop and wants some stretch marks, get a life 🙄 — Talia Caldwell (@ESOTERICTalia) March 31, 2017

You are a lame ass bitch if you're mad at Kendrick Lamar for the photoshop line. — finesse (@marreynolds135) March 31, 2017

So, mad or naw? Let us know what you think below!

