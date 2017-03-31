POLL: Is Kendrick Lamar’s New Song Problematic?

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans and dropped a mesmerizing visual for his track “Humble” late Thursday night. It’s the second consecutive week Kendrick has dropped new music, preceding his upcoming album which is expected to drop April 7.
Not many people seem to be denying that the video is dope, but some people are taking issue with the message he’s trying to spread in the song.
Kendrick uses “Humble” as an ode to natural women, rapping about how he’s tired of the fake.
Here are the lyrics:
I’m so fuckin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop/
Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor/
Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks/
Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy /
Some people took offense to the endorsement of natural women, calling it problematic to nitpick between women’s preferences on their look.
Many others had no problem with what Kendrick was saying.
So, mad or naw? Let us know what you think below!
