You Have to Read the Side Chick Story of #UberBae

One woman’s epic story about discovering she’s her man’s side chick is going viral.
When Creeping Goes Wrong: The story of #UberBae https://t.co/OEJmut8czy pic.twitter.com/ecTsik3iiP
— Blavity (@Blavity) March 30, 2017
So I drive for uber why I just pick this girl up and drop her off to a dick appointment and the dick appointment was my mans house 🙃
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
Fasten your seat belts, and read on.
My man told me he was going to ny to see his mom she's in the hospital he had luggage packed an everything I stayed with him the night befor
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
We parted ways earlier this morning from his apartment he got in his car I got in mine he drove off like he was going to the airport
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
@Msixelaa fast forward to an hour ago I pick a girl up at the airport she puts the apartment complex in the gps she said she's here to visit
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
Her boyfriend and shes so excited She hasn't seen him in forever blah blah blah I'm relating I'm like yeah my man just left out of town
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
She put the apartment complex address not the actual apartment number …… PLEASEEEE SHUTUP OMG
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
We in the car and we just riding she telling me about herself I let her help herself to my dam water In my backseat
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
This nigga packed air in his luggage I'm heated shut was sitting by the door like pic.twitter.com/OaoFQjNyVG
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
I even let her use the aux cord
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
I can be calm and malicious I don't have to act how I feel LISTEN ITS AN ART !!!!! I've been trained in Fuck boy academy I know what to do
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
Anyways fast forward to us pulling up to the gate at the apartment complex I'm like my boyfriend lives out here
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
She's getting the apartment building number while I'm saying this via txt I drive to the gate that's open even though it's a exit
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
She's like ok I got the number at this point I'm like ok we counting the building numbers down as we are riding through the buildings
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
my stomach starts to drop as we get closer to a familiar building and I see his car outside at this point I'm like pic.twitter.com/c2umQeYxco
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
Girl I was burning up in side when she said "I think this is it right here this is his car☹️" https://t.co/57lcxnFGut
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
His ass come out the house ready to assist with luggage AND THE DEVIL ROSE UP OUT OF ME LIKE ARE YOU DEAD ASS RIGHT NOW he runs
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
His dum ass couldn't eat me to the door before I started beating his ass he was gone leave her outside with me too lol sad
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
As I'm hitting him I guess the nurturing women ig her decided to protect "our mAn" and she tries HITS me BITTTTTTTTTCCHHHH
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
bitch not even knowing her luggage still in the car 😫 she willing to wear the same outfit for god knows how long to protect her man
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
At the point where shit hits me my anger became towards her she don't even know what's going on so I turn on her
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
His ass just seemed like he was protecting her when trying to break it up and I'm his girl ain't that crazy she talking crazy at this point
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
in the seat as I'm getting in the car she charged at me again couldn't get to me she kicks my car this nigga yelling telling me to leave
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
At this point my heart hurts I'm tired I can't fight no more so I'm calling my friends jazz and deneka and I'm hysterical
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
My navigation telling me to turn around forgot to end the ride 😑
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
It dawned on me when I was tweeting the first tweet to tell the story the luggage was in my car 😎
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
By the way I am single now 💕
— Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017
