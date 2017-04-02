Win Tickets to Summer Spirit Festival

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer Spirit Festival — a two day event in August at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Saturday’s show features Babyface, Fantasia, De La Soul, Common, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ro James, EU Featuring Sugar Bear, Moonchild and Wisdom Speaks.

Sunday’s Show features Bell Biv Devoe, SWV, The Internet, Guy/Teddy Riley, En Vogue, DJ Kool and Tish Hyman — along with a special guest to be announced later.

Tickets go on sale April 7.

Courtesy of CD Enterprises