Win Tickets to Summer Spirit Festival

April 2, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Bell Biv DeVoe, common, concert, Contests, Merriweather post pavilion, summer spirit festival, wpgc

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer Spirit Festival — a two day event in August at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Saturday’s show features Babyface, Fantasia, De La Soul, Common, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ro James, EU Featuring Sugar Bear, Moonchild and Wisdom Speaks.

Sunday’s Show features Bell Biv Devoe, SWV, The Internet, Guy/Teddy Riley, En Vogue, DJ Kool and Tish Hyman — along with a special guest to be announced later.

Tickets go on sale April 7.

Courtesy of CD Enterprises

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live